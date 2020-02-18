Police track down suspect in burglary and theft of car in The Villages

Police have tracked down a suspect in a burglary and the theft of car from a residence in The Villages.

A white 2004 Chevrolet Impala with Pennsylvania license plates, two large-screen televisions and a computer were stolen in January from a home in the 900 block of Chula Court in the El Cortez Villas. The home was unoccupied and the theft was reported by a caretaker. There was damage inside and outside the home, with $3,000 in damage to the screen doors alone, according to an arrest warrant.

The stolen Chevrolet Impala was stopped Jan. 11 by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. The couple in the vehicle had a bill of sale in a female’s handwriting. The seller, later identified as 41-year-old Keri Ann McWilliams, had told them she was selling the car on behalf of her “aunt” for $1,500. They provided information about the seller and the approximate address of a home in The Villages where she might be found.

A police officer made contact by phone with the Indiana native. McWilliams told the officer, “I didn’t sell him no car!”

She was later apprehended in Marion County on Lake County warrants charging her with burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle. She was transferred Friday to the Lake County Jail where she was released after posting $12,000 bond.