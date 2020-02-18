Resident of The Villages arrested on DUI in golf cart at Freedom Pointe

A resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of drunk driving after she was found sleeping in a golf cart at Freedom Pointe.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:50 p.m. on Valentine’s Day where the woman was found in the front seat of the golf cart at the senior living center at 1700 El Camino Real. The head of the driver, 54-year-old Michele Ludwig of the Village of Rio Grande, was resting on a shopping bag and the key was in the golf cart’s ignition. It appeared she had been drinking and a pint-sized bottle of Platinum 7X vodka was found in the golf cart.

The deputy making the arrest noticed that Ludwig’s foot was in a boot. She said she had fractured her foot in December when she crashed her golf cart into the back of another vehicle, the arrest report said.

Because of the broken foot, Ludwig’s potential participation in field sobriety exercises was limited. She refused to provide a breath sample.

In 2016, Ludwig was arrested on a golf cart DUI at the Del Mar Gate. The previous year she was tasered during the investigation of an accident.

She was arrested on charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $5,500 bond.