Combative DUI suspect arrested after outburst at ER at Brownwood

A combative drunk driving suspect was arrested after an outburst at an emergency room at Brownwood.

James Luther Wray, 27, of Belleview, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday had been involved in a crash when his vehicle hit a power pole, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. EMS personnel arrived on the scene, but Wray would not provide his name after attempting to walk away from the crash. There were two open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle.

Wray refused to cooperate with a police officer and attempted to kick him in the groin area. When taken to The Villages Health ER at Brownwood, Wray continued to be “combative” and was “uncooperative with medical personnel.”

After Wray was medically cleared, a police officer attempted to transport Wray to the Sumter County Detention Center. During the trip, Wray was able to manipulate a compartment and climbed into the trunk of the squad car. The officer stopped at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Warm Springs Avenue and enlisted other police officers to help in further securing Wray. When they finally got him to the jail, Wray was found to be in possession of .90 grams cocaine.

He was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $5,500 bond.