To the Editor:

This is the secnd time I’ve written to you about the multi modal path.

It’s extremely dangerous to share this path as a cyclist. I’ve been almost broadsided twice riding the path on St. Charles. I’m biking along at 15-20 mph, and golf carts pass me and cut in to soon/close. I moved here in August of 2019. I love cycling and thought I would be able to cycle everywhere.

I’ve had golf carts yell at me to get off the path, or get on the sidewalk. I don’t think it’s safe to share this path. Golf carts are too impatient and don’t think it’s a multi-modal path. Its awful.

I have to take my bike to the rail trail in Inverness or Clermont to ride. I don’t want to get hit. More needs to be done about the golf carts. Its unfair, unfortunate and unnecessary.

Golf carts need to share the path, its ridiculous. I’m SO disappointed in this multi-modal path. It needs to be addressed before someone gets killed. It’s seriously an issue.

Rita Hendricks

Village of Tamarind Grove