Harry Truman’s words on socialism

To the Editor:

In response to Mr. McGinty’s reference to Truman, not sure if any of the items fall under socialism according to Merriam-Webster: Definition of socialism:

1 : any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods

2a : a system of society or group living in which there is no private property

b : a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state

3 : a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done

Capitalism seems to work mighty well, allowing most of us to move to The Villages.

Jim Shaw

Village of Fenney