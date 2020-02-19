Lady Lake police nab man suspected of driving under the influence

Lady Lake police nabbed a man suspected of driving under the influence after he was spotted heading in the wrong direction.

Dale Patrck Lukowski, 43, of Wildwood, had been driving a white 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck at 5:16 a.m. Friday heading up a blind hill in the wrong direction near the Guava Street Athletic Complex, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Lukowski drove away several times before coming to a stop.

The officer noticed the “strong odor” of alcohol coming from Lukowski. He seemed “dazed and confused,” the report said. He was so unsteady on his feet, that field sobriety exercises could not be attempted.

Lukowski provided breath samples that registered .278 and .270 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.