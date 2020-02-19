More New Yorkers moving to Florida

If you think you’re seeing more New Yorkers in The Villages, it’s not your imagination.

In a new report, SeniorLiving.org examines a decade of migration data from American Community Surveys to explore this trend among people 50 and older.

Of all of the places in which Americans can retire, one of the most popular is Florida.

The U.S. Census Bureau projects that the senior population in the Sunshine State will double by 2030.

Nearly 13 percent of all New Yorkers 50 and older moved out of the Empire State and relocated to Florida, the study found.

A separate study finds that New York and New Jersey are losing more residents than any other states. New York topped the list, losing 307,190 residents, and New Jersey came in second with 97,124 residents moving out.