Villages-News.com has lost a contributing voice and good friend

It is with a heavy heart that I inform our readers of the loss of one of the most thought-provoking contributing writers at Villages-News.com.

Dennis John Petrucelli Sr. of the Village of Bonnybrook died this past Monday.

We offer prayers for his wife of 57 years, Gerri, as well as his children, Dennis Jr. and Lisa Marie.

Writing was not his first vocation and it certainly did not pay the bills. But it was his passion. He was informed because he was well read and was gifted with a keen ear for listening. He did not mimic what he heard on the cable news networks. His opinions were well-thought out and his writing was clear and concise.

Like so many writers, and in particular those who are bold enough to express themselves on Villages-News.com, Dennis was confident enough in his opinions that he was willing to withstand the slings and arrows from those in the comments sections.

He wrote about national issues and close-to-the-wallet issues as local as The Villages’ move to raise amenity fees. On the latter, he reasoned the amenity fee increase was so important he encouraged the leaders of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown to hold a meeting on the topic at a town square.

The last time I saw Dennis was at the Villages-News.com holiday party at Evans Prairie Country Club. On his arm that day was his beautiful wife, who always served as the “first read” on his opinion pieces before they were submitted for publication at Villages-News.com. I would have loved to have eavesdropped on the conversations the husband and wife had before Dennis hit “send.”

What I admired most about Dennis was even though you may not have agreed with him, he made you think. He never descended into name-calling and insults, something that happens too much in the media today. But he poked just enough to make you take a hard look at yourself and the issues.

I am reminded of this quote from Thomas Jefferson, who rarely spared a barb for the journalists of the time:

“Enlighten the people, and tyranny and oppressions of body and mind will vanish like evil spirits at the dawn of day.”

I would also invoke a phrase that Dennis frequently used at the end of his Opinion pieces:

“I opine, others can decide.”

A celebration of life for Dennis will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Leukemia Society or donate to your local blood bank.

Meta Minton is the editor and founder of Villages-News.com