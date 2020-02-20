72-year-old Oxford woman jailed after alleged threats with baseball bat

A 72-year-old woman armed with a baseball bat was jailed after allegedly making threats toward a man cooking food in her home.

Fannie Crossley Patterson was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault at her home in Oxford.

A man called 911 at about 4:15 p.m. and said that Patterson had ordered him from her home and waved a metal baseball bat at him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man had been cooking noodles in the kitchen when Patterson made a profanity-laced threat and ordered him to leave her home. He grabbed a knife and warned Patterson he would have to defend himself if she struck him.

Patterson was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.