Friday, February 21, 2020
Meta Minton
CDD 9 to look at color palettes to prevent ‘gaudy’ paint jobs

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors will take a fresh look at its color palettes to head off potentially “gaudy” painting of homes.
Crime

Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid

A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security.
News

Trump adviser Stone – facing 40 months in prison – was popular draw in The Villages

The flamboyant and controversial former Trump administration adviser who was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison – and could stand a chance of getting pardoned – is no stranger to The Villages.
Opinions

Opinions

Meat and heart disease

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that.
Opinions

Villages-News.com has lost a contributing voice and good friend

Villages-News.com Editor Meta Minton remembers Opinion writer Dennis Petrucelli who died earlier this week.
Opinions

Congressmen Webster in touch with constituents caught up in Coronavirus cruise ship scare

Congressmen Daniel Webster has been in touch with quarantined cruise ship constituents caught up in a Coronavirus scare.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Raymond P. Auger

Raymond proudly served is county in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Obituaries

George Oliver Dawson Sr.

George Dawson was an avid golfer and softball player, whose nickname was “The Leprechaun” for his speed and agility around the bases.
Obituaries

LaVerne (Vern) Williams

Vern Williams was involved with volunteering with many community activities over the years, most recently with the Villages Regional Hospital auxiliary staff.
CDD 9 to look at color palettes to prevent ‘gaudy’ paint jobs

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors will take a fresh look at its color palettes to head off potentially “gaudy” painting of homes.

CDDs in The Villages several years ago began adopting color palettes to offer guidance to residents of The Villages.

CDD 9, which has 5,409 home sites, in 2015 approved seven paint color palettes for exterior home repainting. If a homeowner wants to repaint the home the original color or plans to stick to the color palettes, an appearance before the Architectural Review Committee is not required.

These color palettes offer guidance to Villagers looking to repaint their homes.

However, some CDD 9 supervisors during a discussion at Thursday’s meeting indicated a homeowner could stick to the palettes and choose a color while his next-door neighbor, also sticking to the palettes, could choose a color or hue at the extreme edge of the range that might conflict with the color of a neighbor’s home.

Community Development District 9 is located south of County Road 466A and north of Hillsborough Trail, with the exception of the Haciendas of Mission Hills, which is located near Lake Sumter, south of County Road 466.

CDD 9 Chairman Jack Reimer, an avid bicyclist, noted he regularly pedals through neighborhoods in CDD 9 and has seen such instances.

“I have seen a couple of homes where it just jumps out at me,” Reimer said.

Supervisor Don “Smoke” Hickman also said he is worried about neighbors next to each other that could potentially clash.

“How do we avoid really gaudy colors?” Hickman asked.

The board agreed to have a discussion of the color palettes at next month’s meeting.

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Friday, February 21

Brownwood Strawberry Festival Brownwood Paddock Square  |  3:00 PM Slickwood Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Caribbean Chillers Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Jerico Spanish Springs Town Square ...
News

Crime

News

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Why inflict pain on each other?

A man who has been reading about The Villages wonders why people would want to inflict pain on each other in their final days. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

A message for President Trump

A Lady Lake man has a message for President Trump.
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists in The Villages should be fined for not stoping at stop signs

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that bicyclists should be fined for not stopping at stop signs.
Letters to the Editor

Golf carts need to share the path

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident who rides a bicycle says golf carts need to share the path. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Low-profile bicycles can be dangerous

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says low-profile bicycles can be dangerous.
Crime

Crime

Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid

A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security.
Crime

Wildwood police apprehend woman with large amount of marijuana

Wildwood police apprehended a woman with a large amount of marijuana and a scale in her car.
Crime

Summerfield habitual traffic offender back behind bars for driving without a license

A Summerfield man with an extensive criminal record found himself behind bars again on Wednesday night after he was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Crime

Combative DUI suspect arrested after outburst at ER at Brownwood

A combative drunk driving suspect was arrested after an outburst at an emergency room at Brownwood.
Crime

Suspected sock thief at Belk will have to answer in court

A suspected sock thief will have to answer in court after a foiled theft at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
