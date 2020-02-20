George Oliver Dawson Sr., born on Flag Day, June 14, 1936 in Framingham, MA, passed away on February 16, 2020 after a prolonged illness.

George grew up on a family farm in Ashland, MA, later moving to Kingfield, ME, where upon graduating, enlisted in the US Air Force. George was a self-employed carpenter for many years in New England before moving to California and working for the Motion Picture Industries for 25 years.

George worked on location for many well-known box office movies over the years, with his favorite being, The Hunt for Red October. George and his wife Nancy moved to The Villages, FL in 2001, where they enjoyed 19 years in retirement together. George was an avid golfer and softball player, whose nickname was “The Leprechaun” for his speed and agility around the bases. (Of course, it couldn’t have had anything to do with the fact that his height was 5’, 3”!!!)

George was a loving husband to Nancy (Caferelli) Dawson, loving father to Robin (Dawson) Belcher and her husband Charlie, of Atlanta, GA, Dawn (Dawson) Klingenberg and her husband Bruce, of Greenville, SC and son George Oliver Dawson Jr. of Orlando, FL.

George’s wishes were for a private family burial and in place of a formal service, a “Celebration of Life”, for his family to get together and share loving memories and funny stories from all of the happy years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 13940 US 441, Bldg. 200, Suite 205, The Villages, FL 32159 or favorite charity.