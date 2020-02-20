Lady Lake turns down idea of Fourth of July fireworks display 

Lady Lake officials have rejected the idea of a putting on a Fourth of July fireworks display.

Town Manager Kris Kollgaard on Wednesday offered the idea of having the town put on an Independence Day fireworks display in 2021. She said the fireworks could be set off at the Little League fields at the Guava Street Athletic Complex.

“It would be expensive,” Kollgaard warned the members of the Lady Lake Commission

She said a fireworks display would cost the town about $30,000.

The idea fizzled with the commission.

“To me it’s money going up in smoke,” said Commissioner Tony Holden.

Other commissioners agreed, with Commissioner Paul Hannan raising concerns about potential liability.