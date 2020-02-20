Raymond P. Auger, 74, of Lady Lake, passed away February 19, 202 in Belleview, Florida. Raymond was born on December 23, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island to Amil J. and Flora (Dandeneau) Auger. Raymond married Jane Gorman in 1996, and she survives.

Raymond proudly served is county in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War serving actively in Korea. After the war he became the owner/operator of a metal fabrication shop. Raymond was a Christian and loved the Lord and his country. Raymond belonged to American Legion.

Raymond is survived by his wife Jane; daughter; Sharon A. Auger; step-daughter; Bethany LeBranche, sister; Barbara Papitto, brother; Ron and Linda Auger, grandchildren; Michael and Jaylee, and step-grandchild; John Conner.

Visitation will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 at Page-Theus Funeral Home in Leesburg with the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 1:00 PM.