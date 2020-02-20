Summerfield habitual traffic offender back behind bars for driving without a license

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A Summerfield man with an extensive criminal record found himself behind bars again on Wednesday night after he was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

Christopher Shane Fulk, 45, was traveling in the 2700 block of SE 147th Lane at about 8:46 p.m. when the deputy noticed that his blue/gray BMW had only one dim light on the license tag, making it not visible from 50 feet away. The deputy also reported that Fulk didn’t come to a complete stop at the intersection of 87th Terrace Road and SE 147th Lane.

The deputy stopped Fulk as he pulled into a residence at 14379 SE 87th Terrace Road. He initially exited the driver’s seat but was ordered back into the vehicle by the deputy. Fulk then admitted that his license wasn’t valid, which was verified by the deputy, a sheriff’s office report states, adding that he was designated as a habitual traffic offender on Nov. 4, 2013.

Fulk, who lives at 5495 SE 145th St. in Summerfield, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with driving while license suspended (habitual offender). He is being held on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Fulk is no stranger to the Marion County legal system. He was arrested this past February on an outstanding warrant when he surrendered as deputies were preparing to bust into his home. He was arrested in January and charged with knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license after he was pulled over for having no tag light. He was jailed in January 2015 on a host of drug charges after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Investigation Unit received a tip about alleged drug activity in Summerfield. And he was convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer in January 2004.