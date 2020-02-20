Sweetgum Executive Golf Course will be temporarily closed

Home News February 20, 2020 Staff Report FacebookInstagramTwitter 52.2 F The Villages Latest Posts News CDD 9 to look at color palettes to prevent ‘gaudy’ paint jobs February 20, 2020 The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors will take a fresh look at its color palettes to head off potentially “gaudy” painting of homes. Read more Crime Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid February 20, 2020 A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security. Read more News Trump adviser Stone – facing 40 months in prison – was popular draw in The Villages February 20, 2020 The flamboyant and controversial former Trump administration adviser who was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison – and could stand a chance of getting pardoned – is no stranger to The Villages. Read more Opinions Opinions Meat and heart disease February 20, 2020 Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that. Read more Opinions Villages-News.com has lost a contributing voice and good friend February 19, 2020 Villages-News.com Editor Meta Minton remembers Opinion writer Dennis Petrucelli who died earlier this week. Read more Opinions Congressmen Webster in touch with constituents caught up in Coronavirus cruise ship scare February 18, 2020 Congressmen Daniel Webster has been in touch with quarantined cruise ship constituents caught up in a Coronavirus scare. Read more Obituaries Obituaries Raymond P. Auger February 20, 2020 Raymond proudly served is county in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Read more Obituaries George Oliver Dawson Sr. February 20, 2020 George Dawson was an avid golfer and softball player, whose nickname was “The Leprechaun” for his speed and agility around the bases. Read more Obituaries LaVerne (Vern) Williams February 20, 2020 Vern Williams was involved with volunteering with many community activities over the years, most recently with the Villages Regional Hospital auxiliary staff. Read more Sweetgum Executive Golf Course will be temporarily closed Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest - Advertisement - - Advertisement - The Sweetgum Executive Golf Course will be temporarily closed Saturday, Feb. 22 for necessary rest time. The closure also allows the maintenance teams time to complete vital agronomic practices. - Advertisement - Tags:Sweetgum Executive Golf Course February 20, 2020 Staff Report FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube Latest Posts Town Square Entertainment Live square entertainment for Friday, February 21 February 20, 2020 Brownwood Strawberry Festival Brownwood Paddock Square | 3:00 PM Slickwood Brownwood Paddock Square | 5:00 PM Caribbean Chillers Lake Sumter Landing Market Square | 5:00 PM Jerico Spanish Springs Town Square ... Read more News CDD 9 to look at color palettes to prevent ‘gaudy’ paint jobs February 20, 2020 The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors will take a fresh look at its color palettes to head off potentially “gaudy” painting of homes. Read more Crime Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid February 20, 2020 A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security. Read more News Trump adviser Stone – facing 40 months in prison – was popular draw in The Villages February 20, 2020 The flamboyant and controversial former Trump administration adviser who was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison – and could stand a chance of getting pardoned – is no stranger to The Villages. Read more Letters Letters to the Editor Why inflict pain on each other? February 20, 2020 A man who has been reading about The Villages wonders why people would want to inflict pain on each other in their final days. Read his Letter to the Editor. Read more Letters to the Editor A message for President Trump February 20, 2020 A Lady Lake man has a message for President Trump. Read more Letters to the Editor Bicyclists in The Villages should be fined for not stoping at stop signs February 20, 2020 A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that bicyclists should be fined for not stopping at stop signs. Read more Letters to the Editor Golf carts need to share the path February 19, 2020 A Village of Tamarind Grove resident who rides a bicycle says golf carts need to share the path. Read her Letter to the Editor. Read more Letters to the Editor Low-profile bicycles can be dangerous February 19, 2020 A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says low-profile bicycles can be dangerous. Read more Crime Crime Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid February 20, 2020 A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security. Read more Crime Wildwood police apprehend woman with large amount of marijuana February 20, 2020 Wildwood police apprehended a woman with a large amount of marijuana and a scale in her car. Read more Crime Summerfield habitual traffic offender back behind bars for driving without a license February 20, 2020 A Summerfield man with an extensive criminal record found himself behind bars again on Wednesday night after he was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy. Read more Crime Combative DUI suspect arrested after outburst at ER at Brownwood February 19, 2020 A combative drunk driving suspect was arrested after an outburst at an emergency room at Brownwood. Read more Crime Suspected sock thief at Belk will have to answer in court February 19, 2020 A suspected sock thief will have to answer in court after a foiled theft at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages. Read more Health Health Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack January 22, 2020 The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts. Read more Health Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus January 6, 2020 Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life. Read more Health More controversy on eggs December 27, 2019 In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion. Read more RELATED ARTICLES News CDD 9 to look at color palettes to prevent ‘gaudy’ paint jobs February 20, 2020 The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors will take a fresh look at its color palettes to head off potentially “gaudy” painting of homes. Read more Crime Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid February 20, 2020 A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security. Read more News Trump adviser Stone – facing 40 months in prison – was popular draw in The Villages February 20, 2020 The flamboyant and controversial former Trump administration adviser who was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison – and could stand a chance of getting pardoned – is no stranger to The Villages. Read more News The Villages’ Developer’s ‘rogue’ signs will be coming down February 20, 2020 Signage put up in The Villages by the Developer will be coming down after an objection was raised by a member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Read more News Villages Charter School student wins Sumter County Spelling Bee February 20, 2020 A Villages Charter School student has won the Sumter County Spelling Bee. Read more