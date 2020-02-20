The Villages’ Developer’s ‘rogue’ signs will be coming down

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Signage put up in The Villages by the Developer will be coming down after an objection was raised by a member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee member.

Community Development District 10 Chairman Don Wiley, who represents his district on PWAC, informed his board Thursday that the signage will be coming down.

Wiley last month raised his objection to the Developer’s signage, including some that was put up on CDD 10 property.

In 2018, PWAC, which today includes representation from CDDs 5 through 12, partnered with CDDs 1 through 4 on signage on the multi-modal paths aimed at helping those traveling in golf carts find their way around The Villages. The signs cost a total of $71,328. The lettering and reflectivity of the signage were specifically chosen to enhance visibility.

However, signs started popping up pointing golf cart traffic to the sales center at Brownwood and to the Alden and Atwood Bungalows, where visitors on the Properties of The Villages’ preview plan are often housed.

Wiley had made known his objections to the Developer’s signage.

“They are not reflective. They don’t meet our standards. We need to maintain our standards throughout the community,” Wiley said. “If a resident was to put up a sign, Community Watch would take it down.”