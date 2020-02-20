Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid

A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security.

Reginald Odell Kincer, 74, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, is free on $32,000 bond following his arrest earlier this week on warrants charging him with drug trafficking in Phenethylamines, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

The warrants date back to a Homeland Security raid in 2018 at his home at 2506 Tamarind Grove Run. During the raid, agents found a large bag of leafy green marijuana in a bag labeled “Wellness Center of the Rockies”; more marijuana in a bag labeled “Blue Dream 3.5g”; nine glass jars containing a wax substance consistent with marijuana THC/concentrate; a black digital scale; and a business card for “Yoga and Tai Chi of Heart” with Kincer’s name listed as the owner. Agents also found a bag of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as smoking devices in his nightstand.

At the time of the raid, Kincer was not arrested due to his “cooperation with Homeland Security at the time of the search warrant.”

In a separate criminal case, Kincer last year in Sumter County Court entered into a pre-trial intervention program ordering him to stay away from illicit drugs. He had been arrested at Laurel Manor Recreation Center with marijuana, cocaine and drug equipment. He had claimed to have immunity due to “Indian law.” In court filings, the Tennessee native claimed membership in the Oklevueha Nation Native American Church.