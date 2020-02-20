Why inflict pain on each other?

To the Editor:

I don’t live in Florida (lots of family there though) and have been reading the Villages-News to become more familiar with the place you call home. My impression from that is that The Villages is not Florida’s Friendliest Hometown (or God help the Great State of Florida if it is), but rather one that might be better described as moody and generally cantankerous. Wouldn’t you rather that people make it a point to help and respect each other, or is it that people in The Villages actually enjoy watching people inflict pain on each other in their final days?

Ron Dennis

Potential Villager