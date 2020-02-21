ARC chairman notes metamorphosis of The Villages after recent trolley tour

- Advertisement -

The chairman of the Architectural Review Committee has noted the “metamorphosis” of The Villages after a recent trolley tour of the Village of Fenney.

Chairman Irv Markley made the remarks Friday morning before the supervisors of Community Development District 6, who he represents on the ARC.

“The Villages is not standing still,” he said. “It is moving forward.”

The ARC members used the Feb. 3 trolley tour to get a look at the way in which paint colors, stone and other design elements are being used in Fenney and the other new villages south of State Road 44.

The stated mission of the ARC is to “maintain the high quality and consistency of the aesthetics and design of the residences and home sites found throughout The Villages.”

Whether it is a pool addition, landscaping, painted driveway, porch enclosure, coloring of walks and/or driveways, arbors, pergolas, trellises or removal of trees that are greater than four inches in diameter, it is necessary for homeowners in The Villages to submit a modification/alteration form for approval.

Villagers living north of State Road 44 have fallen in love with some of the new features on homes there. That has spurred some requests of the ARC, which is made up of volunteer Villagers who gather each Wednesday at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

This past October, community development boards across The Villages voted to update their Architectural Review Manuals to reflect changes prompted by home features in the areas south of State Road 44.