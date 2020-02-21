Home Letters to the Editor February 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 Letters to the Editor FacebookInstagramTwitter 49.9 F The Villages Latest Posts News CDD 9 to look at color palettes to prevent ‘gaudy’ paint jobs February 20, 2020 The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors will take a fresh look at its color palettes to head off potentially “gaudy” painting of homes. Read more Crime Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid February 20, 2020 A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security. Bicyclists should stay on multi-modal paths
February 21, 2020

To the Editor:

The worst problem is bicyclists who don't use the multi-modal paths and use the roads instead. They shouldn't be allowed to do that.

Rae Jean Lichterman
Village of Duval 