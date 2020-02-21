Home Crime
Friday, February 21, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Boston restauranteur nabbed on drunk driving charge in The Villages

Jayson Zeeman

A man who made a name for himself in the Boston restaurant market was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in the parking lot at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jayson Zeeman, 43, now of Summerfield, was arrested after his four-door Pontiac was pulled over at 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Zeeman in 2012 opened the seven-day brunch restaurant Z-Rant at Central Square in Boston.

When he was pulled over, a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found Zeeman’s Massachusetts driver’s license has been suspended. He said he did not realize his license had been suspended.

Zeeman “smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage,” the arrest report said. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .281 and .282 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.

