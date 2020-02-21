Cape Coral bowler claims victory in event at Fiesta Bowl

- Advertisement -

Seventy-eight bowlers made the trek to Fiesta Bowl for the sixth event of the 2019-20 season.

Twenty three of those bowlers were Super Seniors, of which only seven made the natural cut of 627, which allowed five additional Super Senior bowlers to continue after the first cut, best of those was Joe Manzo who finished fourth.

Albert Stiriz of Cape Coral fired off a spare then the next seven strikes to take a commanding lead into the 10th of the final round game to capture his first title of the 2019-20 season and his first since November 2018 with a 259 game. Jace Peterson of Ocala doubled twice to finish with 214 for second and Super Senior Roger Tramp of Mount Dora continued his quest for Player of the Year by finishing third with 188.

Stiriz took home the winner’s share.

A special congrats to Rory Peterson who came up one pin short in his hunt for a prefect game with 299 in the second game of the qualifying round.

The complete results are available at http://www.thevillagesbowling.com

The next event will be held at 11 a.m. March 21 at Fiesta Bowl.