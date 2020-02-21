Home Opinions
Friday, February 21, 2020
Barry Evans
49.9 F
The Villages

Latest Posts

News

CDD 9 to look at color palettes to prevent ‘gaudy’ paint jobs

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors will take a fresh look at its color palettes to head off potentially “gaudy” painting of homes.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid

A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security.
Read more
News

Trump adviser Stone – facing 40 months in prison – was popular draw in The Villages

The flamboyant and controversial former Trump administration adviser who was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison – and could stand a chance of getting pardoned – is no stranger to The Villages.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Read more
Opinions

Meat and heart disease

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that.
Read more
Opinions

Villages-News.com has lost a contributing voice and good friend

Villages-News.com Editor Meta Minton remembers Opinion writer Dennis Petrucelli who died earlier this week.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard Norris

Dick Norris loved tennis and played into his late 70s.
Read more
Obituaries

Reina Carbonaro

Reina Carbonaro was a retired Administrator for a Nationwide Health Organization.
Read more
Obituaries

Maxine Kaye Kraus Konieczny Gillotti

Maxine Gillotti left behind an immense legacy of 40 plus years in the nursing field, touching and helping countless lives along the way.
Read more

Hooray for computers!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Barry Evans
Barry Evans

It is a well-known fact that computers are a better invention than even sliced bread.  At least that is what I understand from the computer manufacturers and those who sell them.  They make life easier and simpler mostly because you can cuss at a computer rather than a person thus helping to keep peace in the world.

There is no doubt that it has kept the use of paper down.  Well, perhaps some doubt when one looks at all the hard copies that are made. Hard copies are not supposed to be needed, but what happens if the computer crashes or decides to put your file where you can’t find it?  Computers do that you know, but it is not their fault.  It is the dumb operators who goof things up.

Computers are great for paying bills.  You just sign up once, sit back in your chair and never worry unless you have signed up for more than you have in your accounts.  Not to worry though, the computer will let you know even if they have to assign a human to give you a phone call.  Naturally such a phone call will come through using a number you don’t recognize so you don’t bother answering.  The reason being is that it is most likely just another robot call. Of course, even if you recognize the phone number, you are not certain as the robot people can change any number to your area code.  If fact, a friend looked once and saw that it was his number calling him.  He did not answer!

Signing up for the handy dandy bill paying is easy, but un-signing is not so easy.

In fact, it is difficult to an extreme degree.  It helps if you know ancient Greek or Swedish because the instructions to unsubscribe from automatic bill paying may well be written in one of them or some other common language like Icelandic.  Thus, I was most proud of myself the other day when I succeeded in such an endeavor.  It seems that somehow The Blonde in the house found herself with three magazines that she did not want to receive that had become involved in an automatic bill paying scheme.  I told her that I would handle it (I hoped!).

Before the automatic stuff, if we did to want to receive something like a magazine, we would just not send a check. The magazine people and others somehow recognized this fact.  That is why they give you a one-year special rate – if you sign up online and agree to have automatic payment (at the regular rate) each year – apparently into infinity.  There is very little comment about stopping the process.  In any case, after promising The Blonde, I looked into the matter. Amazingly, It only took me thirty minutes to cut out the automatic payment on three magazines.  It would have been a little shorter but I had to do it for each magazine separately even though it was on the same site.  Even with that, we received a communication from one of the magazines stating that by signing off on the auto payments, we had agreed to send a check for the next subscription. We didn’t!

Of course, the computer does permit you go to all sorts of sites that you never heard off before the invention of this marvelous device.  The only downside is that they want you to sign up with a password.  The experts advise that no one should use the same password for different sites.  I like to be on top of these things so I have gadzoodles of passwords none of which I can recall at the appropriate time.  Thus, we have a handheld “safe” in which we put all the various passwords.  Since it is not part of the computer, it can not be hacked. We are careful not to lose the safe or we could be in deep problems.

I have taken care of that though, as we have them written down most of them in a small recipe file box – it can’t be hacked either.  Yep, life is certainly simpler with computers. 

Barry Evans writes about Life in The Villages for Villages-News.com

- Advertisement -
Barry Evans

Latest Posts

Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard Norris

Dick Norris loved tennis and played into his late 70s.
Read more
Obituaries

Reina Carbonaro

Reina Carbonaro was a retired Administrator for a Nationwide Health Organization.
Read more
Obituaries

Maxine Kaye Kraus Konieczny Gillotti

Maxine Gillotti left behind an immense legacy of 40 plus years in the nursing field, touching and helping countless lives along the way.
Read more

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Why inflict pain on each other?

A man who has been reading about The Villages wonders why people would want to inflict pain on each other in their final days. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A message for President Trump

A Lady Lake man has a message for President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists in The Villages should be fined for not stoping at stop signs

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that bicyclists should be fined for not stopping at stop signs.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf carts need to share the path

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident who rides a bicycle says golf carts need to share the path. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Low-profile bicycles can be dangerous

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says low-profile bicycles can be dangerous.
Read more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid

A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police apprehend woman with large amount of marijuana

Wildwood police apprehended a woman with a large amount of marijuana and a scale in her car.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield habitual traffic offender back behind bars for driving without a license

A Summerfield man with an extensive criminal record found himself behind bars again on Wednesday night after he was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
Crime

Combative DUI suspect arrested after outburst at ER at Brownwood

A combative drunk driving suspect was arrested after an outburst at an emergency room at Brownwood.
Read more
Crime

Suspected sock thief at Belk will have to answer in court

A suspected sock thief will have to answer in court after a foiled theft at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Opinions

Meat and heart disease

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that.
Read more
Opinions

Villages-News.com has lost a contributing voice and good friend

Villages-News.com Editor Meta Minton remembers Opinion writer Dennis Petrucelli who died earlier this week.
Read more
Opinions

Congressmen Webster in touch with constituents caught up in Coronavirus cruise ship scare

Congressmen Daniel Webster has been in touch with quarantined cruise ship constituents caught up in a Coronavirus scare.
Read more
Opinions

Sumter County residents can enjoy ‘Peace of Mind’

Sheriff Bill Farmer offers Sumter County residents a free service called "Peace Of Mind.”
Read more
Opinions

Older adults may be particularly susceptible to virus spreading from China

As cases of the novel coronavirus known as 2019-nCoV continue to rise worldwide, preliminary estimates suggest that older adults may be particularly susceptible to the respiratory illness, which can cause pneumonia and symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv