Home Town Square Entertainment
Friday, February 21, 2020
Staff Report
45.1 F
The Villages

Latest Posts

News

Majority of gate strikes in The Villages are caused by distracted drivers

There are more than 3,000 gate repairs needed each year in The Villages and the majority of the damage at the gates can be attributed to distracted drivers.
Read more
News

Villager pleads for blessing of trim color after home already painted

A Villager is pleading for the blessing of a non-sanctioned trim paint color now on her home.
Read more
News

Villager takes fight to save his landscaping to Sumter County

A Villager has taken his fight to save his landscaping to Sumter County.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Read more
Opinions

Meat and heart disease

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that.
Read more
Opinions

Villages-News.com has lost a contributing voice and good friend

Villages-News.com Editor Meta Minton remembers Opinion writer Dennis Petrucelli who died earlier this week.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard Norris

Dick Norris loved tennis and played into his late 70s.
Read more
Obituaries

Reina Carbonaro

Reina Carbonaro was a retired Administrator for a Nationwide Health Organization.
Read more
Obituaries

Maxine Kaye Kraus Konieczny Gillotti

Maxine Gillotti left behind an immense legacy of 40 plus years in the nursing field, touching and helping countless lives along the way.
Read more

Live square entertainment for Saturday, February 22

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Cactus Jack & The Cadillacs

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

Crossfire

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

Second Slice

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

- Advertisement -
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Saturday, February 22

Cactus Jack & The Cadillacs Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Crossfire Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Second Slice Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
News

Majority of gate strikes in The Villages are caused by distracted drivers

There are more than 3,000 gate repairs needed each year in The Villages and the majority of the damage at the gates can be attributed to distracted drivers.
Read more
News

Villager pleads for blessing of trim color after home already painted

A Villager is pleading for the blessing of a non-sanctioned trim paint color now on her home.
Read more
News

Villager takes fight to save his landscaping to Sumter County

A Villager has taken his fight to save his landscaping to Sumter County.
Read more

Letters

Letters to the Editor

More on executive golf course maintenance

A Village of Belle Aire resident has some additional advice about maintenance at the executive golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Groups of bicyclists

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ponderosa resident objects to bicyclists who ride in groups.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay on multi-modal paths

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues bicyclists should stay on the multi-modal paths.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why inflict pain on each other?

A man who has been reading about The Villages wonders why people would want to inflict pain on each other in their final days. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A message for President Trump

A Lady Lake man has a message for President Trump.
Read more

Crime

Crime

Boston restauranteur nabbed on drunk driving charge in The Villages

A man who made a name for himself in the Boston restaurant market was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in the parking lot at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise tries to flee in red Mustang

A pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise was apprehended as they tried to flee Belk in The Villages in a red Ford Mustang.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man spends birthday behind bars after being popped on multiple charges

A Summerfield man spent his 26th birthday in jail on Friday after being stopped earlier in the week by a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 deputy.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid

A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police apprehend woman with large amount of marijuana

Wildwood police apprehended a woman with a large amount of marijuana and a scale in her car.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Friday, February 21

Brownwood Strawberry Festival Brownwood Paddock Square  |  3:00 PM Slickwood Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Caribbean Chillers Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Jerico Spanish Springs Town Square ...
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Thursday, February 20

Cece Teneal & Soul Kamotion Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Paradigm Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop Spanish Springs Town Square  | ...
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Wednesday, February 19

Studio 77 Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Hayfire Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Paisley Craze Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Tuesday, February 18

Ampli-Fires Band Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Anita Drink Band Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Clark Barrios Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Monday, February 17

Street Talk Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Monique & Company Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Steelhorse Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv