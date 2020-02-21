- Advertisement -

Maxine Kaye Kraus Konieczny Gillotti, 68, The Villages, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 peacefully in her home with family in attendance.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret, father Bill, Sr., brother, Bill, Jr. and niece Shannon. She leaves behind a son, Benjamin Konieczny and his wife Molly, as well as a daughter, Theresa Konieczny, and her five grandchildren; her sister, Margaret Ann Kraus Goyda (and Nick), and many nieces and nephews.

One of her greatest joys in life was her grandchildren, Shea, Angelica, Camryn, Anderson, and the baby, Bowyn. Maxine left behind an immense legacy of 40 plus years in the nursing field, touching and helping countless lives along the way. Her family is so proud of her hard work and dedication, as she raised and provided for her children while caring for so many patients and their families over the years.

Memorial Services will be held this Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159.