To the Editor:

Adding to a previous letter re: poor condition of some of the courses, the three at Pimlico are far worse than the two aforementioned Saddlebrook and Hawkes Bay. I recommend that the maintenance company for those courses talk to the people who maintain the northernmost courses (Amberwood, Oakleigh, Briarwood, Walnut Grove) and mimic what they are doing because those greens are beautiful.

Al Baughn

Village of Belle Aire