Pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise tries to flee in red Mustang

A pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise was apprehended as they tried to flee Belk in The Villages in a red Ford Mustang.

Kacelle Hayes, 21, of Ocala, was driving the Mustang when she was stopped shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the store at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The store’s loss prevention officer told police that Hayes and 22-year-old Pedro Delgado, also of Ocala, entered the store and took backpacks, filling them with store merchandise. Hayes left the store with stolen socks inside her purse. Delgado left the store with the stolen backpacks and when he reached the parking lot, he threw them inside the Mustang. The backpacks and merchandise were valued $1,825.

Delgado was arrested on a charge of grand theft. His bond was set at $2,000.

Hayes was arrested on charges of grand theft and driving without a driver’s license. She was also wanted on Marion County and Orange County warrants charging her with theft. Her bond was set at $7,000.

Both were booked at the Lake County Jail.