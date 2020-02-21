Home Photos
Friday, February 21, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

Latest Posts

News

CDD 9 to look at color palettes to prevent ‘gaudy’ paint jobs

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors will take a fresh look at its color palettes to head off potentially “gaudy” painting of homes.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid

A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security.
Read more
News

Trump adviser Stone – facing 40 months in prison – was popular draw in The Villages

The flamboyant and controversial former Trump administration adviser who was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison – and could stand a chance of getting pardoned – is no stranger to The Villages.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Read more
Opinions

Meat and heart disease

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that.
Read more
Opinions

Villages-News.com has lost a contributing voice and good friend

Villages-News.com Editor Meta Minton remembers Opinion writer Dennis Petrucelli who died earlier this week.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard Norris

Dick Norris loved tennis and played into his late 70s.
Read more
Obituaries

Reina Carbonaro

Reina Carbonaro was a retired Administrator for a Nationwide Health Organization.
Read more
Obituaries

Maxine Kaye Kraus Konieczny Gillotti

Maxine Gillotti left behind an immense legacy of 40 plus years in the nursing field, touching and helping countless lives along the way.
Read more

River Otter With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Take a look at this river otter catching fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo!

River Otter With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail
River Otter With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Staff Report

Letters to the Editor

Why inflict pain on each other?

A man who has been reading about The Villages wonders why people would want to inflict pain on each other in their final days. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A message for President Trump

A Lady Lake man has a message for President Trump.
Read more

Crime

Wildwood police apprehend woman with large amount of marijuana

Wildwood police apprehended a woman with a large amount of marijuana and a scale in her car.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield habitual traffic offender back behind bars for driving without a license

A Summerfield man with an extensive criminal record found himself behind bars again on Wednesday night after he was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
Crime

Combative DUI suspect arrested after outburst at ER at Brownwood

A combative drunk driving suspect was arrested after an outburst at an emergency room at Brownwood.
Read more
Crime

Suspected sock thief at Belk will have to answer in court

A suspected sock thief will have to answer in court after a foiled theft at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more

