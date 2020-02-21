Summerfield man spends birthday behind bars after being popped on multiple charges

- Advertisement -

A Summerfield man spent his 26th birthday in jail on Friday after being stopped earlier in the week by a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 deputy.

The deputy spotted a silver Honda Accord with a license tag that didn’t come back registered to any vehicle. He stopped the vehicle, driven by Harley Michael Ryan Gillard, in the 12500 block of SE Hwy. 484 and immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Honda, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy detained Gillard and found a small piece of a marijuana cigarette inside of a cigarette pack in his pocket. The deputy also located a clear plastic baggie that contained a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and a green plastic baggie containing a white powdered substance that tested positive for cocaine, the report says.

A criminal background check regarding Gillard and his license showed:

Suspended Aug. 14, 2019 for failure to pay financial obligations;

Suspended July 16, 2019 for failure to pay traffic fine;

Convicted on Nov. 12, 2015 of knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; and

His Honda Accord wasn’t registered.

Gillard, who lives at 14075 SE 42nd Terrace in Summerfield, was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, driving while license suspended (second offense) and failing to register a motor vehicle. He also was charged with a probation violation for possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $5,500 bond on the new charges and no bond on the previous charges and is due in court March 19 and March 24.