Villager pleads for blessing of trim color after home already painted

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A Villager is pleading for the blessing of a non-sanctioned trim paint color already on her home.

The issue at the home of Rosemarie Pietromonaco at 2111 Westchester Way will appear on next month’s agenda before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

The 20-year resident of The Villages on Friday morning confessed to the supervisors that she painted her trim a rogue color that isn’t on the color palette previously adopted by the board. She presented photos of her home to the board.

Supervisors indicated they wanted to give residents an opportunity to weigh in on the color of the trim, rather than render a decision on Friday.

“We do have to have standards. We have some ‘interesting’ ideas that people have about painting their homes,” said CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow.

The CDD 5 Board of Supervisors meets at 8 a.m. on the third Friday of the month at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.