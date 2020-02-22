20-year-old man nabbed in Summerfield after detective investigating case sees him on nearby roadway

- Advertisement -

An Ocklawaha man was jailed early Tuesday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s detective investigating a case in Summerfield spotted him walking down a nearby roadway.

Damarion Morris Del Carmen Lazo, 20, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. when the detective saw him in the 14500 block of SE 100th Avenue. The detective asked Del Carmen Lazo – a suspect in the case he was investigating – if he had any weapons and he said he had a knife in his pocket, a sheriff’s office report states.

The detective emptied Del Carmen Lazo’s pockets and found a small glass pipe. Del Carmen Lazo then “spontaneously” said the pipe was only used for marijuana, according to the report.

Del Carmen Lazo, who lives at 13190 SE 102nd Terr. in Ocklawaha, was then transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and possession of drug equipment. He is being held on $4,500 bond and is due in court March 18 and March 24 to answer to the charges.