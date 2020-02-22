Home Obituaries
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Staff Report
Douglas L. Wilcox

Douglas Wilcox

Douglas L. Wilcox, 73, of The Villages, passed away on February 19, 2020. Douglas was born on May 21, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to Arthur and Gurnith (Shippey) Wilcox. Douglas married Loretta Britt and she preceded him death in 2004. He married Mary Wyka on August 31, 2006 and she survives.

Douglas was a member of the Village of Faith Church in The Villages. Douglas was teacher for many years in Michigan and retired in 2003. Douglas and his wife founded the Michigan Club South, ran a Euchre Club, and a Table Shuffleboard Club. He was a volunteer in Florida Red Cross bell ringer, the Wildwood Booster Club, and Gleaners Food Bank in Michigan.

Douglas is survived by his wife Mary; son Marcus (Stacey) of Michigan, daughter Gail (Craig) Backus of Texas, step-daughters Michele (Dennis) Anscombe of Michigan, Laurie Wyka of Arizona, Nisha Wyka of Arizona, grandchildren Jace, Etta, Nate, Curt, step-grandchildren Cody and Nick, and sister Darlene (Jim) Garver of Michigan.

There will be a Memorial Service at Village of Faith Church in The Villages on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 AM with a Visitation 1 hour prior to service. A Memorial Service will be held on March 8th at 2:00 with a Visitation 1 hour prior to service at the Dexter United Methodist Church, 7643 Huron River Dexter, Michigan. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell, Michigan. Memorials may be made to Village of Faith Church, 8653 County Road 127, Wildwood, Florida 34785.

