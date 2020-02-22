Home Crime
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Meta Minton
Crime

Habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl apprehended by Lady Lake police

A habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl was apprehended on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 by Lady Lake police.
Crime

20-year-old man nabbed in Summerfield after detective investigating case sees him on nearby roadway

An Ocklawaha man was jailed early Tuesday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff's detective investigating a case in Summerfield spotted him walking down a nearby roadway.
News

Popular annual fundraiser honoring veterans to benefit Fruitland Park Police Department

A fundraiser that will honor veterans and benefit the Fruitland Park Police Department is planned for later this month.
Opinions

Opinions

Villagers Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There's a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it's time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Opinions

Meat and heart disease

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Douglas L. Wilcox

Douglas Wilcox and his wife founded the Michigan Club South, and ran a euchre club and a table shuffleboard club.
Obituaries

LaSalle Elaine Gilmore

Elaine Gilmore enjoyed traveling around the world, gathering mementos and memories with her friends. She also loved to bowl in leagues with her friends and co-workers.
Obituaries

Claude Alan Canady

Claude Canady will be remembered fondly for his fun personality, hard-work ethic, and love for animals.
Habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl apprehended by Lady Lake police

Luke Harice Wilson

A habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl was apprehended on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 by Lady Lake police.

Luke Harice Wilson, 41 of Umatilla, had been driving a vehicle without working taillights shortly after midnight Thursday in the area of the Lady Lake Crossing shopping center when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check revealed his license was suspended and he has been identified as a habitual offender.

During a pat down, three bags were found in Wilson's wallet. One contained .5 grams of fentanyl, .5 grams of heroin and one gram of methamphetamine.

Wilson was arrested on three counts of drug possession and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $11,000.

Meta Minton

