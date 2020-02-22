Habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl apprehended by Lady Lake police

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl was apprehended on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 by Lady Lake police.

Luke Harice Wilson, 41 of Umatilla, had been driving a vehicle without working taillights shortly after midnight Thursday in the area of the Lady Lake Crossing shopping center when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check revealed his license was suspended and he has been identified as a habitual offender.

During a pat down, three bags were found in Wilson’s wallet. One contained .5 grams of fentanyl, .5 grams of heroin and one gram of methamphetamine.

Wilson was arrested on three counts of drug possession and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $11,000.