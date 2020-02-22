Popular annual fundraiser honoring veterans to benefit Fruitland Park Police Department

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A fundraiser that will honor veterans and benefit the Fruitland Park Police Department is planned for later this month.

The 4th Annual Dave Robey Memorial Vet Fest will take place Saturday, Feb. 29 beginning at 11 a.m. The event will be held at American Legion Post 219, located at 194 W Fountain St. in Fruitland Park.

The festival will include live music, drink specials and 50/50 drawings. Lots of food items will be available and participants can expect plenty of fun at the popular event that pays tribute to our country’s veterans of all eras.