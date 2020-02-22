Villager sentenced after golf cart DUI arrest

- Advertisement -

A Village of Lynnhaven woman has been sentenced in the wake of drunk driving arrest last year in a golf cart at a Sprint store at Southern Trace Plaza.

Theresa Marie Dice, 60, had been at the wheel of a golf cart at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 when it hit a curb four times, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Dice, who admitted she had been drinking, agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises. She had trouble following directions and maintaining her balance, the arrest report indicated. She agreed to provide breath samples. The first measured .033 blood alcohol content, but she was “unable to perform enough” to provide a second sample. At one point she stopped answering the deputy’s questions and said she wanted to consult with a lawyer.

A criminal history check revealed the Midland, Mich. native has a prior conviction for driving under the influence.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, she pleaded no contest in the case. She has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. She will also lose her driver’s license for six months.