Home News
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Meta Minton
53.5 F
The Villages

Latest Posts

News

Villager championing little white cross says he’s standing up for 38,000 crosses

A Villager championing the little white cross in his yard said he is also standing up for 38,000 other little white crosses on display throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villagers back home after cruise ship goes off course due to coronavirus scare

Two women from The Villages are relieved to be back home after their cruise ship went off course due to a coronavirus scare.
Read more
News

151-room Brownwood Hotel & Spa taking reservations for March as opening day nears

The finishing touches are being put on the Brownwood Hotel & Spa as its opening day quickly approaches. We've got details.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Read more
Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Read more
Opinions

Meat and heart disease

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Douglas L. Wilcox

Douglas Wilcox and his wife founded the Michigan Club South, and ran a euchre club and a table shuffleboard club.
Read more
Obituaries

LaSalle Elaine Gilmore

Elaine Gilmore enjoyed traveling around the world, gathering mementos and memories with her friends. She also loved to bowl in leagues with her friends and co-workers.
Read more
Obituaries

Claude Alan Canady

Claude Canady will be remembered fondly for his fun personality, hard-work ethic, and love for animals.
Read more

Villagers back home after cruise ship goes off course due to coronavirus scare

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Two women from The Villages are relieved to be back home after their cruise ship went off course due to a coronavirus scare.

Meg Moretsky, left, and Joan Bernbach.

Meg Moretsky and Joan Bernbach of the Village of Liberty Park were among the more than 1,000 passengers on the MS Westerdam, a ship from the Holland America line.

After their ship was finally allowed to dock in Cambodia, the women finally were able to secure travel back to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

They flew from Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, to Tokyo, then to Houston and finally to Orlando.

“So glad to be back in the U.S.,” Moretsky said.

Because of the coronavirus scare, the cruise ship had been denied docking privileges in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam. Cambodia finally allowed the cruise ship to dock last week and disembarking passengers were greeted by Cambodia’s prime minister.

An 83-year-old American passenger who had been on the ship was thought to have the coronavirus, but it has since been determined she did not.

“I have confirmed that all the passengers were tested, and they have come back negative for coronavirus, including the person who initially tested positive,” said CDC spokesperson Richard Quartarone. He added that the hospitalized woman “may have had a respiratory illness, but if she did, it was not COVID-19.”

COVID-19 is the official name given to the ailment initially tagged the coronavirus.

Holland America has maintained that no one on board the MS Westerdam had symptoms or tested positive for coronavirus.

- Advertisement -
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Sunday, February 23

The Hooligans Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Johnny Wild & The Delights Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM 3 For The Road Plus 1 Spanish Springs...
Read more
News

Villager championing little white cross says he’s standing up for 38,000 crosses

A Villager championing the little white cross in his yard said he is also standing up for 38,000 other little white crosses on display throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villagers back home after cruise ship goes off course due to coronavirus scare

Two women from The Villages are relieved to be back home after their cruise ship went off course due to a coronavirus scare.
Read more
News

151-room Brownwood Hotel & Spa taking reservations for March as opening day nears

The finishing touches are being put on the Brownwood Hotel & Spa as its opening day quickly approaches. We've got details.
Read more

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Trolleys could ferry Fenney residents to town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests using the trolleys to ferry residents to the town squares north of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The gates help keep us safe

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says gates in The Villages help keep residents safe.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trolls need to find productive use of their time

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, pointing to a controversy over a resident’s landscaping, contends trolls need to find a more productive use of their time.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

More on executive golf course maintenance

A Village of Belle Aire resident has some additional advice about maintenance at the executive golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Groups of bicyclists

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ponderosa resident objects to bicyclists who ride in groups.
Read more

Crime

Crime

Villager sentenced after golf cart DUI arrest

A Village of Lynnhaven woman has been sentenced in the wake of drunk driving arrest last year in a golf cart at a Sprint store at Southern Trace Plaza.
Read more
Crime

Habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl apprehended by Lady Lake police

A habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl was apprehended on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 by Lady Lake police.
Read more
Crime

20-year-old man nabbed in Summerfield after detective investigating case sees him on nearby roadway

An Ocklawaha man was jailed early Tuesday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s detective investigating a case in Summerfield spotted him walking down a nearby roadway.
Read more
Crime

Boston restauranteur nabbed on drunk driving charge in The Villages

A man who made a name for himself in the Boston restaurant market was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in the parking lot at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise tries to flee in red Mustang

A pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise was apprehended as they tried to flee Belk in The Villages in a red Ford Mustang.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Villager championing little white cross says he’s standing up for 38,000 crosses

A Villager championing the little white cross in his yard said he is also standing up for 38,000 other little white crosses on display throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

151-room Brownwood Hotel & Spa taking reservations for March as opening day nears

The finishing touches are being put on the Brownwood Hotel & Spa as its opening day quickly approaches. We've got details.
Read more
News

Villager happy to take on leadership role with Wildwood’s Baker House

Villager Angela Love has taken on a new challenge as a history museum specialist at Baker House in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Villager sentenced after golf cart DUI arrest

A Village of Lynnhaven woman has been sentenced in the wake of drunk driving arrest last year in a golf cart at a Sprint store at Southern Trace Plaza.
Read more
News

Villages 101: How did The Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages become a reality?

Veterans moving to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown quickly realized they needed a place to hold ceremonies on occasions such as Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv