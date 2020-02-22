Home Opinions
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Villages-News Editorial
61.7 F
The Villages

Latest Posts

News

Majority of gate strikes in The Villages are caused by distracted drivers

There are more than 3,000 gate repairs needed each year in The Villages and the majority of the damage at the gates can be attributed to distracted drivers.
Read more
News

Villager pleads for blessing of trim color after home already painted

A Villager is pleading for the blessing of a non-sanctioned trim paint color now on her home.
Read more
News

Villager takes fight to save his landscaping to Sumter County

A Villager has taken his fight to save his landscaping to Sumter County.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Villagers Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Read more
Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Read more
Opinions

Meat and heart disease

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard Norris

Dick Norris loved tennis and played into his late 70s.
Read more
Obituaries

Reina Carbonaro

Reina Carbonaro was a retired Administrator for a Nationwide Health Organization.
Read more
Obituaries

Maxine Kaye Kraus Konieczny Gillotti

Maxine Gillotti left behind an immense legacy of 40 plus years in the nursing field, touching and helping countless lives along the way.
Read more

Villagers Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.

Just to be clear, we’re not talking about affordable housing for doctors, nurses, schoolteachers and company executives. Those homes exist in various neighborhoods surrounding and in close proximity to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Clearly, professionals making hefty salaries in the local area haven’t had problems finding places to live in the past few years.

What we’re talking about is nice, affordable housing for workers in lower-income brackets in the local area. The waitresses, cooks, maintenance workers, retail employees and a host of others are essential to keeping The Villages up and running. Without them, the 157,000-plus residents who call the community home wouldn’t be able to enjoy many of the things they’ve come to expect, such as dining out and shopping at a plethora of retail stores, to name just a few.

Traffic was backed up on U.S. 301 after a recent crash on the busy roadway.

In case you aren’t aware of it, a whopping 72 percent of people who work in Sumter County – where the vast majority of the new growth in the sprawling retirement community is taking place – live outside the county, which causes a whole bunch of issues, such as clogging up U.S. 301 and other roadways with traffic at quitting time and crashes like the one that recently left a Wildwood woman dead. Those statistics were among those presented last week to Wildwood commissioners by Melanie Peavy, who serves as development services director for the fast-growing city.

Wildwood is expanding at a rate of several hundred homes a month, but nearly all of those dwellings – like those in the Villages of Southern Oaks – are out of reach financially for the average working person in Sumter County. That’s because “affordable housing” is defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a worker’s salary.

For Wildwood city employees, for instance, the average salary is $44,000 a year, with 64 percent earning less than that. So that means the maximum housing payment those employees can afford at the 30 percent level is about $1,100 a month – roughly the cost of a one-bedroom apartment. The city’s annual median income for everyone is $38,945, so that paints an even bleaker picture with a maximum affordable housing cost of just $973 a month.

“You can’t at that rate basically afford a one-bedroom apartment in Wildwood,” Peavy said, adding that increasing the supply of affordable housing has benefits beyond providing places for workers to live.

For instance, it reduces taxpayer expenses and homelessness, decreases traffic, is less expensive than institutional care and improves the health and education of lower-income families. It also boosts the economy because workers spend money locally – something we all can agree is a wonderful thing.

The PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood

As it stands right now, Peppertree Apartments along US. 301 is the only market-rate apartment complex in Wildwood. Subsidized apartments, where government grants lower the cost, are available at Wildwood Commons – which has a waiting list – and Club Wildwood. Lakeside Landings has reasonably priced townhomes.

Club Wildwood

Simple Life – a community of tiny homes priced at about $100,000 – is developing north of County Road 466 in Oxford. Pepper Tree Village and Woodland Meadows offer single-family homes starting at $200,000.

To begin to rectify the problem, Peavy suggested a partnership with Sumter County Housing, a proposed ordinance to increase the maximum density to 24 units per acre and modified standards for density bonuses that remove a requirement that projects be located along a rapid transit line – something Wildwood doesn’t have.

Currently, Sumter County provides a $10,000 match for apartment developers who receive assistance from the Florida Housing Finance Corp. through a very competitive grant program. Habitat for Humanity also helps to make affordable homes available through its home ownership and repair programs. And the State Housing Initiative Partnership offers down payment and emergency repair assistance for homebuyers and owners.

We’d also suggest that The Villages Developer – the Morse family definitely needs these lower-income workers for the big-bucks retirement mecca to keep padding their wallets – step up and fill the need with some of these much-needed housing areas. The Developer already has shown that he can build apartments with the high-dollar Lofts at Brownwood, so there’s no question the Morse family could use some of their massive plots of land to build apartments or affordable homes that could be rented or purchased by the workers they so desperately need.

We also sincerely hope that government leaders throughout the tri-county area will take a hard look at this issue and work together to take the appropriate actions. Lower-income workers are one of the many reasons The Villages and its surrounding areas are booming and continuing to be successful. But it’s simply ridiculous that 72 percent of those workers are forced to commute into the area because they can’t afford to live here.

Frankly, this is a no-brainer and a problem that should be easy to fix. If government leaders offer the right incentives and work with area builders, we have no doubt that nice apartment complexes and smaller, affordable neighborhoods could built throughout the tri-county area.

Many of us started out in lower-income jobs and have gone on to make good salaries and live comfortable lives. Wouldn’t it be nice if those people who work so hard to make our lives so much better were afforded the same opportunity and had the chance to actually live and work in the same community? We think so and we’re guessing you probably feel the same way.

The bottom line is the Developer needs this workforce for the future growth of The Villages. And there are few in the nation who have shown the ingenuity in developing housing solutions as has been demonstrated here in The Villages.

- Advertisement -
Villages-News Editorial

Latest Posts

Opinions

Villagers Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Saturday, February 22

Cactus Jack & The Cadillacs Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Crossfire Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Second Slice Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
News

Majority of gate strikes in The Villages are caused by distracted drivers

There are more than 3,000 gate repairs needed each year in The Villages and the majority of the damage at the gates can be attributed to distracted drivers.
Read more
News

Villager pleads for blessing of trim color after home already painted

A Villager is pleading for the blessing of a non-sanctioned trim paint color now on her home.
Read more

Letters

Letters to the Editor

More on executive golf course maintenance

A Village of Belle Aire resident has some additional advice about maintenance at the executive golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Groups of bicyclists

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ponderosa resident objects to bicyclists who ride in groups.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay on multi-modal paths

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues bicyclists should stay on the multi-modal paths.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why inflict pain on each other?

A man who has been reading about The Villages wonders why people would want to inflict pain on each other in their final days. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A message for President Trump

A Lady Lake man has a message for President Trump.
Read more

Crime

Crime

Boston restauranteur nabbed on drunk driving charge in The Villages

A man who made a name for himself in the Boston restaurant market was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in the parking lot at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise tries to flee in red Mustang

A pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise was apprehended as they tried to flee Belk in The Villages in a red Ford Mustang.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man spends birthday behind bars after being popped on multiple charges

A Summerfield man spent his 26th birthday in jail on Friday after being stopped earlier in the week by a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 deputy.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested on warrants dating back to 2018 Homeland Security raid

A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with multiple drug offenses, dating back to a 2018 raid on his home by Homeland Security.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police apprehend woman with large amount of marijuana

Wildwood police apprehended a woman with a large amount of marijuana and a scale in her car.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Read more
Opinions

Meat and heart disease

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that many studies show that eating meat every day is associated with increased risk for heart disease, but until now we have had little data about the effects of eating meat less often than that.
Read more
Opinions

Villages-News.com has lost a contributing voice and good friend

Villages-News.com Editor Meta Minton remembers Opinion writer Dennis Petrucelli who died earlier this week.
Read more
Opinions

Congressmen Webster in touch with constituents caught up in Coronavirus cruise ship scare

Congressmen Daniel Webster has been in touch with quarantined cruise ship constituents caught up in a Coronavirus scare.
Read more
Opinions

Sumter County residents can enjoy ‘Peace of Mind’

Sheriff Bill Farmer offers Sumter County residents a free service called "Peace Of Mind.”
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv