82-year-old Villager ordered into anger management over butter brawl

An 82-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after a brawl over a stick of butter with his adult daughter.

Charles Rebagliati, of the Village of Mallory Square, was arrested Nov. 14 after the Department of Children and Families launched an investigation as a result of the altercation.

The Manhattan, N.Y. native told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that his daughter had “taken a full stick of butter and was attempting to eat it,” according to an arrest report. She began walking away from Rebagliati as he was yelling at her. He reached out and grabbed her hair “and pulled the hair towards him,” the report said. She began to cry and exited the living room.

The daughter said “the pain hurt enough to make her cry,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. Rebagliati’s wife provided an account that matched both her husband’s and the daughter’s versions of events. He was arrested on a charge of battery.

Last week in Sumter County Court, Rebagliati was permitted to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that will allow him to avoid prosecution if he lives up to the terms of the deal.

He must complete 10 hours of anger management training, perform 20 hours of community service and have only “peaceful contact” with his daughter.