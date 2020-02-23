Live square entertainment for Monday, February 24

Home Town Square Entertainment February 23, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 Staff Report FacebookInstagramTwitter 57.8 F The Villages Latest Posts News Officials object to residents’ buying bridges to pay for Villages’ advertising February 23, 2020 Two elected officials in The Villages have raised objections to residents one day soon purchasing the golf cart bridges that will act as billboards advertising Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read more Crime Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool February 23, 2020 The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Crime Villager arrested at medical office won't be prosecuted in battery case February 23, 2020 A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won't be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Read more Opinions Opinions Willie Nelson's drummer dies of pneumonia February 23, 2020 Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson's drummer and best friend for nearly sixty years. Read more Opinions Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing February 22, 2020 There's a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it's time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem. Read more Opinions Hooray for computers! February 21, 2020 Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives. Obituaries Obituaries LaSalle Elaine Gilmore February 23, 2020 Elaine Gilmore enjoyed traveling around the world, gathering mementos and memories with her friends. She also loved to bowl in leagues with her friends and co-workers. Read more Obituaries Douglas L. Wilcox February 22, 2020 Douglas Wilcox and his wife founded the Michigan Club South, and ran a euchre club and a table shuffleboard club. Read more Obituaries Claude Alan Canady February 22, 2020 Claude Canady will be remembered fondly for his fun personality, hard-work ethic, and love for animals. Read more Live square entertainment for Monday, February 24 February 23, 2020 Chasing Amy Brownwood Paddock Square | 5:00 PM Sherry and the Rockafellas Lake Sumter Landing Market Square | 5:00 PM The Band 4 Play Spanish Springs Town Square | 5:00 PM Read more Crime Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case February 23, 2020 A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. Read more Crime Villagers’ daughter back behind bars after flunking drug test February 23, 2020 The daughter of a Villages couple is back behind bars after flunking a drug test. Read more Crime Judge grants motion for Villager to travel north to face sex charges February 23, 2020 A judge has granted a motion that will allow at 68-year-old Villager to travel north in April to face charges of sexually assaulting an underage family member. Read more Crime 82-year-old Villager order into anger management over butter brawl February 23, 2020 An 82-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after a brawl over a stick of butter with his adult daughter. Health Health Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack January 22, 2020 The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts. Read more Health Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus January 6, 2020 Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life. Read more Health More controversy on eggs December 27, 2019 In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion. 