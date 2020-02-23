Major League Baseball’s first designated hitter to speak in The Villages

- Advertisement -

The first designated hitter in the history of Major League Baseball is coming to The Villages.

Ron Blomberg, 71, who played for the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, will speak to members of the New York Yankees Club on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for signing in.

Blomberg, known as “Boomer,” holds the distinction of being the first player to serve as a designated hitter. He also played first base and had a .293 batting average over eight seasons while tallying 52 home runs. He made his Major League debut on Sept. 10, 1969 and his final appearance came on Oct. 12, 1978.

The event is only open to club members, but those wishing to attend can join at the meeting. Membership is $20 per year.