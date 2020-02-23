Home Photos
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Staff Report
Villager championing little white cross says he’s standing up for 38,000 crosses

A Villager championing the little white cross in his yard said he is also standing up for 38,000 other little white crosses on display throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
News

Villagers back home after cruise ship goes off course due to coronavirus scare

Two women from The Villages are relieved to be back home after their cruise ship went off course due to a coronavirus scare.
News

151-room Brownwood Hotel & Spa taking reservations for March as opening day nears

The finishing touches are being put on the Brownwood Hotel & Spa as its opening day quickly approaches. We've got details.
Opinions

Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly sixty years.
Opinions

Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Douglas L. Wilcox

Douglas Wilcox and his wife founded the Michigan Club South, and ran a euchre club and a table shuffleboard club.
Obituaries

LaSalle Elaine Gilmore

Elaine Gilmore enjoyed traveling around the world, gathering mementos and memories with her friends. She also loved to bowl in leagues with her friends and co-workers.
Obituaries

Claude Alan Canady

Claude Canady will be remembered fondly for his fun personality, hard-work ethic, and love for animals.
Pied-Billed Grebe At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this beautiful pied-billed grebe spotted at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

Pied-Billed Grebe At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve
Pied-Billed Grebe At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Staff Report

Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this beautiful pied-billed grebe spotted at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with...
Letters to the Editor

Violate the rules and face the consequences

A Village of Rio Grande resident says if you violate the rules, you ought to face the consequences.
Letters to the Editor

The gates definitely keep us safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says the gates keep us safer. In particular, golf carts and bicyclists.
Letters to the Editor

Rules are rules

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she’s sympathetic to the Villager who painted her house trim a rogue color, but “rules are rules.”
Crime

Crime

Villager sentenced after golf cart DUI arrest

A Village of Lynnhaven woman has been sentenced in the wake of a drunk driving arrest last year in a golf cart at a Sprint store at Southern Trace Plaza.
Crime

Habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl apprehended by Lady Lake police

A habitual offender with heroin and fentanyl was apprehended on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 by Lady Lake police.
Crime

20-year-old man nabbed in Summerfield after detective investigating case sees him on nearby roadway

An Ocklawaha man was jailed early Tuesday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s detective investigating a case in Summerfield spotted him walking down a nearby roadway.
Crime

Boston restauranteur nabbed on drunk driving charge in The Villages

A man who made a name for himself in the Boston restaurant market was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in the parking lot at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

Pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise tries to flee in red Mustang

A pair with nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise was apprehended as they tried to flee Belk in The Villages in a red Ford Mustang.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
