Pied-Billed Grebe At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this beautiful pied-billed grebe spotted at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
