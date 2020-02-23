- Advertisement -

To the Editor:

While I think the trim paint color on the home at 2111 Westchester Way is attractive, the owner should be ordered to repaint the trim in an approved color.

First, the owner has lived in The Villages for a long time and knew there were guidelines for paint and trim color.

Second, it is likely that even though she knew better, she was of a mind to roll the dice on trim color and beg forgiveness after the fact hoping that the governing body would be swayed because she had already paid for the trim painting.

I am sympathetic with her wish to add some flair and distinction to her lovely home, however rules are rules. She should be compelled to repaint the trim in 30 days or incur a daily fine until she is in compliance.

Susan Gibbs

Village of Winifred