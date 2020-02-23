Stepsister of famed concentration camp diarist Anne Frank coming to Ocala

Home News
Monday, February 24, 2020
Larry D. Croom
57.8 F
The Villages

Latest Posts

News

Officials object to residents’ buying bridges to pay for Villages’ advertising

Two elected officials in The Villages have raised objections to residents one day soon purchasing the golf cart bridges that will act as billboards advertising Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly sixty years.
Read more
Opinions

Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Read more
Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

LaSalle Elaine Gilmore

Elaine Gilmore enjoyed traveling around the world, gathering mementos and memories with her friends. She also loved to bowl in leagues with her friends and co-workers.
Read more
Obituaries

Douglas L. Wilcox

Douglas Wilcox and his wife founded the Michigan Club South, and ran a euchre club and a table shuffleboard club.
Read more
Obituaries

Claude Alan Canady

Claude Canady will be remembered fondly for his fun personality, hard-work ethic, and love for animals.
Read more

Stepsister of famed concentration camp diarist Anne Frank coming to Ocala

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Eva Schloss

Seventy-five years after the liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II, the stepsister of famed teenage diarist Anne Frank will visit the tri-county area.

Eva Schloss, 90, will share her experiences with Frank, including accounts of publishing her famed diary. The presentation will take place Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at the Marion Technical Institute, located at 1614 SE Fort King St. in Ocala. Families of all faiths are invited to attend the event, which is being put on by Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center of Ocala and The Villages.

Schloss survived her concentration camp experience and since 1985 has devoted herself to Holocaust education and global peace – all while paying tribute to the young diarist who died while being held in captivity. She has recounted her wartime experiences in more than 1,000 speaking engagements, written two books and had a play written about her life.

Anne Frank

In 1999, Schloss signed the “Anne Frank Peace Declaration” along with United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan and the niece of Raoul Wallenberg, a legendary figure who rescued thousands of Jews in Budapest. She has made it her mission to help end the violence and bigotry that continues to plague many parts of the world. She believes her story serves as a reminder that life is precious and fragile, the creative spirit is stronger than fear, the power of good is immeasurable, and love can make a difference.

Ticket prices are $25 for standard seating and $36 for priority seating, with a $5 early bird discount if booked by Wednesday, Feb. 26. A Sponsor VIP package featuring priority seating, a private reception and cocktail party with Schloss also is available. Visit www.AnneFrankOcala.com for more information.

- Advertisement -
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Monday, February 24

Chasing Amy Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Sherry and the Rockafellas Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM The Band 4 Play Spanish Springs Town Square  | ...
Read more
News

Officials object to residents’ buying bridges to pay for Villages’ advertising

Two elected officials in The Villages have raised objections to residents one day soon purchasing the golf cart bridges that will act as billboards advertising Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Read more

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Violate the rules and face the consequences

A Village of Rio Grande resident says if you violate the rules, you ought to face the consequences.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The gates definitely keep us safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says the gates keep us safer. In particular, golf carts and bicyclists.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rules are rules

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she’s sympathetic to the Villager who painted her house trim a rogue color, but “rules are rules.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trolleys could ferry Fenney residents to town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests using the trolleys to ferry residents to the town squares north of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The gates help keep us safe

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says gates in The Villages help keep residents safe.
Read more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ daughter back behind bars after flunking drug test

The daughter of a Villages couple is back behind bars after flunking a drug test.
Read more
Crime

Judge grants motion for Villager to travel north to face sex charges

A judge has granted a motion that will allow at 68-year-old Villager to travel north in April to face charges of sexually assaulting an underage family member.
Read more
Crime

82-year-old Villager order into anger management over butter brawl

An 82-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after a brawl over a stick of butter with his adult daughter.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Officials object to residents’ buying bridges to pay for Villages’ advertising

Two elected officials in The Villages have raised objections to residents one day soon purchasing the golf cart bridges that will act as billboards advertising Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ daughter back behind bars after flunking drug test

The daughter of a Villages couple is back behind bars after flunking a drug test.
Read more
Crime

Judge grants motion for Villager to travel north to face sex charges

A judge has granted a motion that will allow at 68-year-old Villager to travel north in April to face charges of sexually assaulting an underage family member.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv