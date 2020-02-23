Stepsister of famed concentration camp diarist Anne Frank coming to Ocala

- Advertisement -

Seventy-five years after the liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II, the stepsister of famed teenage diarist Anne Frank will visit the tri-county area.

Eva Schloss, 90, will share her experiences with Frank, including accounts of publishing her famed diary. The presentation will take place Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at the Marion Technical Institute, located at 1614 SE Fort King St. in Ocala. Families of all faiths are invited to attend the event, which is being put on by Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center of Ocala and The Villages.

Schloss survived her concentration camp experience and since 1985 has devoted herself to Holocaust education and global peace – all while paying tribute to the young diarist who died while being held in captivity. She has recounted her wartime experiences in more than 1,000 speaking engagements, written two books and had a play written about her life.

In 1999, Schloss signed the “Anne Frank Peace Declaration” along with United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan and the niece of Raoul Wallenberg, a legendary figure who rescued thousands of Jews in Budapest. She has made it her mission to help end the violence and bigotry that continues to plague many parts of the world. She believes her story serves as a reminder that life is precious and fragile, the creative spirit is stronger than fear, the power of good is immeasurable, and love can make a difference.

Ticket prices are $25 for standard seating and $36 for priority seating, with a $5 early bird discount if booked by Wednesday, Feb. 26. A Sponsor VIP package featuring priority seating, a private reception and cocktail party with Schloss also is available. Visit www.AnneFrankOcala.com for more information.