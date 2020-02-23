Summerfield man nabbed on domestic violence and kidnapping charges after lady friend flees from shed

- Advertisement -

A Summerfield man was jailed late Thursday morning after his lady friend escaped from a shed following a domestic violence incident.

Multiple Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence and spoke to the woman, who had called 911 for help after running from the shed where the couple was living. The woman said 39-year-old Henry Paul Casterline already had left the residence on foot, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman claimed Casterline had been verbally abusive to her and kept her from leaving the residence beginning on Feb. 19 at 11 p.m. She claimed he had battered her and burned her clothes. She added that he had become angry with her on Thursday morning and pushed her back onto a bed as she tried to flee from the shed, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said Casterline then stood in front of the door and told her she wasn’t going anywhere. She said she eventually was able to climb out a side window and run out the front gate of the residence with Casterline chasing her, the report says.

The woman said he grabbed her around her chest and neck area and drug her down a road. She said she was able to get away and hide in a wooded area near the residence until she believed Casterline was gone.

The woman also told deputies that Casterline had burned several pieces of her clothing valued at about $200. Deputies noted a freshly burned pile of clothes and leaves near the shed, the report says.

A sheriff’s sergeant made contact with Casterline, who had two lighters, three cell phones, keys, a cloth bag containing seven syringes and a contact case with pieces of cotton and a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. He said the woman “freaked out” and “took off” from the residence. He admitted to going after her and grabbing her around her waist to bring her back to the shed, the report says.

Casterline admitted to placing the woman’s clothes on a pile of leaves but denied burning then. He also denied keeping her from leaving the shed but did admit that he knew he couldn’t be around the woman due to his pretrial release conditions on a previous charge, the report says, adding that Casterline also admitted to using the syringes for methamphetamine.

Casterline was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, kidnapping/false imprisonment, violating a pretrial release condition for a prior domestic violence charge, criminal mischief and possession of drug equipment. His bond also was revoked on a previous domestic violence charge.

Casterline was being held on no bond. He is due in court March 24 to answer to the charges, jail records show.