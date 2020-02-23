Summerfield man nabbed on domestic violence and kidnapping charges after lady friend flees from shed

Home Crime
Monday, February 24, 2020
Larry D. Croom
57.8 F
The Villages

Latest Posts

News

Officials object to residents’ buying bridges to pay for Villages’ advertising

Two elected officials in The Villages have raised objections to residents one day soon purchasing the golf cart bridges that will act as billboards advertising Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly sixty years.
Read more
Opinions

Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Read more
Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

LaSalle Elaine Gilmore

Elaine Gilmore enjoyed traveling around the world, gathering mementos and memories with her friends. She also loved to bowl in leagues with her friends and co-workers.
Read more
Obituaries

Douglas L. Wilcox

Douglas Wilcox and his wife founded the Michigan Club South, and ran a euchre club and a table shuffleboard club.
Read more
Obituaries

Claude Alan Canady

Claude Canady will be remembered fondly for his fun personality, hard-work ethic, and love for animals.
Read more

Summerfield man nabbed on domestic violence and kidnapping charges after lady friend flees from shed

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Henry Paul Casterline

A Summerfield man was jailed late Thursday morning after his lady friend escaped from a shed following a domestic violence incident.

Multiple Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence and spoke to the woman, who had called 911 for help after running from the shed where the couple was living. The woman said 39-year-old Henry Paul Casterline already had left the residence on foot, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman claimed Casterline had been verbally abusive to her and kept her from leaving the residence beginning on Feb. 19 at 11 p.m. She claimed he had battered her and burned her clothes. She added that he had become angry with her on Thursday morning and pushed her back onto a bed as she tried to flee from the shed, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said Casterline then stood in front of the door and told her she wasn’t going anywhere. She said she eventually was able to climb out a side window and run out the front gate of the residence with Casterline chasing her, the report says.

The woman said he grabbed her around her chest and neck area and drug her down a road. She said she was able to get away and hide in a wooded area near the residence until she believed Casterline was gone.

The woman also told deputies that Casterline had burned several pieces of her clothing valued at about $200. Deputies noted a freshly burned pile of clothes and leaves near the shed, the report says.

A sheriff’s sergeant made contact with Casterline, who had two lighters, three cell phones, keys, a cloth bag containing seven syringes and a contact case with pieces of cotton and a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. He said the woman “freaked out” and “took off” from the residence. He admitted to going after her and grabbing her around her waist to bring her back to the shed, the report says.

Casterline admitted to placing the woman’s clothes on a pile of leaves but denied burning then. He also denied keeping her from leaving the shed but did admit that he knew he couldn’t be around the woman due to his pretrial release conditions on a previous charge, the report says, adding that Casterline also admitted to using the syringes for methamphetamine.

Casterline was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, kidnapping/false imprisonment, violating a pretrial release condition for a prior domestic violence charge, criminal mischief and possession of drug equipment. His bond also was revoked on a previous domestic violence charge.

Casterline was being held on no bond. He is due in court March 24 to answer to the charges, jail records show.

- Advertisement -
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Monday, February 24

Chasing Amy Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Sherry and the Rockafellas Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM The Band 4 Play Spanish Springs Town Square  | ...
Read more
News

Officials object to residents’ buying bridges to pay for Villages’ advertising

Two elected officials in The Villages have raised objections to residents one day soon purchasing the golf cart bridges that will act as billboards advertising Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Read more

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Violate the rules and face the consequences

A Village of Rio Grande resident says if you violate the rules, you ought to face the consequences.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The gates definitely keep us safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says the gates keep us safer. In particular, golf carts and bicyclists.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rules are rules

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she’s sympathetic to the Villager who painted her house trim a rogue color, but “rules are rules.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trolleys could ferry Fenney residents to town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests using the trolleys to ferry residents to the town squares north of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The gates help keep us safe

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says gates in The Villages help keep residents safe.
Read more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ daughter back behind bars after flunking drug test

The daughter of a Villages couple is back behind bars after flunking a drug test.
Read more
Crime

Judge grants motion for Villager to travel north to face sex charges

A judge has granted a motion that will allow a 68-year-old Villager to travel north in April to face charges of sexually assaulting an underage family member.
Read more
Crime

82-year-old Villager ordered into anger management over butter brawl

An 82-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after a brawl over a stick of butter with his adult daughter.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Officials object to residents’ buying bridges to pay for Villages’ advertising

Two elected officials in The Villages have raised objections to residents one day soon purchasing the golf cart bridges that will act as billboards advertising Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ daughter back behind bars after flunking drug test

The daughter of a Villages couple is back behind bars after flunking a drug test.
Read more
Crime

Judge grants motion for Villager to travel north to face sex charges

A judge has granted a motion that will allow a 68-year-old Villager to travel north in April to face charges of sexually assaulting an underage family member.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv