The gates definitely keep us safer

To the Editor:

If you’re a biker or golf cart driver, just imagine trying to cross over a road where cars are not slowed down by gates! My prediction is a sharp rise in serious/deadly accidents. Not that I would be in favor of such a study, but to satisfy anti-gate residents, remove the gates at one such crossing for a month or two. The result of such a study would be telling!

Of course, by conducting such a study we residents would be liable for all sorts of lawsuits. Not a responsible use of our amenity fees.

Bjorn Wiberg

Village of Tall Trees