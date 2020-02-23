Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

- Advertisement -

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Janie Wong Minier, 77, of the Village of St. James, had been facing a charge of domestic battery following her arrest Jan. 3 at the The Villages Health System Brownwood Care Center.

Last week in Sumter County Court, it was announced that no information will be filed in the case.

The court’s announcement ends a difficult chapter in the 53-year marriage of Minier and her husband. As a result of the arrest, Minier had initially been banned from contact with her husband, for whom she is the sole caregiver. Her husband had been taken by the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Adult Protective Services division after Minier’s black eyes were spotted and law enforcement was summoned to the medical office. She had taken him there for a medical appointment.

The husband had been placed by the state agency in a memory care assisted living facility.

Minier’s attorney later filed a motion that would allow her to have “non violent” contact with him, meaning they could both return home and she could resume caring for him.

Minier had no previous history of arrests.