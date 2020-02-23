Home Crime
Monday, February 24, 2020
Meta Minton
Officials object to residents’ buying bridges to pay for Villages’ advertising

Two elected officials in The Villages have raised objections to residents one day soon purchasing the golf cart bridges that will act as billboards advertising Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Crime

Villagers’ son sentenced in latest thefts from residents at Colony Cottage pool

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced in his latest round of thefts from residents at a swimming pool here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Crime

Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Opinions

Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly sixty years.
Opinions

Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Opinions

Hooray for computers!

Columnist Barry Evans looks at all the ways computers have simplified our lives.
Obituaries

Obituaries

LaSalle Elaine Gilmore

Elaine Gilmore enjoyed traveling around the world, gathering mementos and memories with her friends. She also loved to bowl in leagues with her friends and co-workers.
Obituaries

Douglas L. Wilcox

Douglas Wilcox and his wife founded the Michigan Club South, and ran a euchre club and a table shuffleboard club.
Obituaries

Claude Alan Canady

Claude Canady will be remembered fondly for his fun personality, hard-work ethic, and love for animals.
Villager arrested at medical office won’t be prosecuted in battery case

Janie Wong Minier

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office won’t be prosecuted in a misunderstanding involving her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Janie Wong Minier, 77, of the Village of St. James, had been facing a charge of domestic battery following her arrest Jan. 3 at the The Villages Health System Brownwood Care Center.

Last week in Sumter County Court, it was announced that no information will be filed in the case.

The court’s announcement ends a difficult chapter in the 53-year marriage of Minier and her husband. As a result of the arrest, Minier had initially been banned from contact with her husband, for whom she is the sole caregiver. Her husband had been taken by the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Adult Protective Services division after Minier’s black eyes were spotted and law enforcement was summoned to the medical office. She had taken him there for a medical appointment.

The husband had been placed by the state agency in a memory care assisted living facility.

Minier’s attorney later filed a motion that would allow her to have “non violent” contact with him, meaning they could both return home and she could resume caring for him.

Minier had no previous history of arrests.

Meta Minton

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Monday, February 24

Chasing Amy Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Sherry and the Rockafellas Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM The Band 4 Play Spanish Springs Town Square  | ...
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Violate the rules and face the consequences

A Village of Rio Grande resident says if you violate the rules, you ought to face the consequences.
Letters to the Editor

The gates definitely keep us safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says the gates keep us safer. In particular, golf carts and bicyclists.
Letters to the Editor

Rules are rules

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she’s sympathetic to the Villager who painted her house trim a rogue color, but “rules are rules.”
Letters to the Editor

Trolleys could ferry Fenney residents to town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests using the trolleys to ferry residents to the town squares north of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

The gates help keep us safe

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says gates in The Villages help keep residents safe.
Crime

Villagers’ daughter back behind bars after flunking drug test

The daughter of a Villages couple is back behind bars after flunking a drug test.
Crime

Judge grants motion for Villager to travel north to face sex charges

A judge has granted a motion that will allow a 68-year-old Villager to travel north in April to face charges of sexually assaulting an underage family member.
Crime

82-year-old Villager ordered into anger management over butter brawl

An 82-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after a brawl over a stick of butter with his adult daughter.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
