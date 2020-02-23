Villagers’ daughter back behind bars after flunking drug test

- Advertisement -

The daughter of a Villages couple is back behind bars after flunking a drug test.

Dawn Elizabeth LaRue, 49, who lives with her parents at 2196 Jasper Way in the Village of Ashland, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail.

She is charged with violating her probation after a urine test turned up amphetamines and methamphetamine, according to a document on file in Lake County Court.

LaRue had been arrested last year on a charge of grand theft at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages. She entered the store on May 9, went to the shoe department, removed her flip flops and put on a brand new pair of shoes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She selected numerous items of clothing and spent 17 minutes in a fitting room. A loss prevention officer checked the fitting room after LaRue departed and found price tags which had been removed from merchandise. LaRue was found to be in possession of a pair of silver earrings, a silver bracelet, a silver necklace, clothing, a pair of sunglasses and the shoes on her feet, for which she had not paid. The total value of the merchandise was $309.

In 2018, LaRue spent nearly a month in jail after she was arrested on a battery charge.

Earlier in 2018, her son, Devan LaRue, was sentenced to prison for a second time. He had been living with his mother and grandparents in the Village of Ashland. He was accused of attacking a woman at a postal station, but an attorney enabled him to win an acquittal in that case. He was later covicted of attempting to infect a Wildwood police officer with HIV.

Dawn LaRue’s parents bought their home in The Villages in 2004.