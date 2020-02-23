Violate the rules and face the consequences

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

To the Editor:

We all know the rules that come with purchasing a home in a deed restricted community. A 20-year resident should be even more aware than us “newbies.”

I sympathize with the added expenses they may face to correct the violation. But not enforcing clearly set rules sets a precedent that no doubt will be taken advantage of by others.

We all know there are rules. If you violate them, do so knowing there may be – and should be – consequences.

Deb Kemper

Village of Rio Grande