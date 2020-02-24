64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood

A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Gerald Francis Jordan, who lives at 3816 Fir St. in the Village of Dunedin, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of battery.

Jordan has been involved in an “intimate relationship” with a woman “on and off” for the past two years, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The woman told police she had arrived at the square with a “male friend” and they were near a drink hut when she spotted Jordan up in the bleachers. She waved at Jordan, encouraging him to come down from the bleachers so she could introduce him to her male friend. Jordan refused to come down so she walked up to him and tried to give him a kiss. Jordan swore at her and told her to go away. She started back down the bleachers. Jordan followed her down and an argument ensued over her male friend.

Jordan, who appeared to be intoxicated, put his hand behind her head as if he was pulling her toward him to kiss her. Instead, he spit in her right eye, the report said.

Jordan was handcuffed, placed in the back of a squad car and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was initially held without bond, but a judge later set bond at $1,000 bond.

Jordan purchased his home in The Villages in 2017.