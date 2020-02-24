Irvin (Irv) Zier, 85, of The Villages, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Irv honorably served in the Navy after high school and spent most of his vocational years owning and operating a hardware store. He was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player.

Irv was married to Donna until her death in 1995. He is survived by his current wife Patti and his children Jon Zier (Elise), Stephanie Brewer (Michael), Kimberly McKnight (Thomas), 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren.

In 2000 Irv and Patti purchased their home in The Villages and have enjoyed years of spending time with old and new friends. They were members of The Chapel of Christian Faith.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Dutchtown Brethren Church in Milledgeville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 or The Sparrow’s Nest, 6209 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, #119, St. Peters, MO 63304.